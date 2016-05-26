版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-RTI Surgical says all its nominees elected at 2016 annual meeting

May 26 RTI Surgical Inc

* Preliminary results indicate that all seven RTI Surgical nominees elected at 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

