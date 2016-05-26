BRIEF-Axiall exploring strategic alternatives, including possible sale of company

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Axiall Corp :
* Opened strategic alternatives discussions with 3rd parties, including evaluation of possible sale of entire co - SEC filing
* Review of potential strategic alternatives for building products business currently underway
* $125 million cost reductions and productivity plan on track
* Currently engaged in ongoing discussions with 3rd parties, have provided "extensive non-public information" Source text (1.usa.gov/20GfW85) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp