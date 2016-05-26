版本:
BRIEF-Axiall exploring strategic alternatives, including possible sale of company

May 26 Axiall Corp :

* Opened strategic alternatives discussions with 3rd parties, including evaluation of possible sale of entire co - SEC filing

* Review of potential strategic alternatives for building products business currently underway

* $125 million cost reductions and productivity plan on track

* Currently engaged in ongoing discussions with 3rd parties, have provided "extensive non-public information" Source text (1.usa.gov/20GfW85) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

