BRIEF-Northquest says Nordgold has agreed to increase offer price to $0.26/share

May 26 Northquest Ltd :

* Nordgold has agreed to increase price of offer to $0.26 per common share

* Entered into a support agreement in respect of an increased offer by Nordgold to purchase all of common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

