BRIEF-Northquest says Nordgold has agreed to increase offer price to $0.26/share

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Northquest Ltd :
* Nordgold has agreed to increase price of offer to $0.26 per common share
* Entered into a support agreement in respect of an increased offer by Nordgold to purchase all of common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp