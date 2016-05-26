版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 23:13 BJT

BRIEF-Dollar General on conf call - "Consumer overall is back to work, probably feeling a little more confident and spending a little more"

May 26 Dollar General Corp

* On conf call - zero-based budgeting strategy helped in Q1

* On conf call - new segments shopping with us include an older male middle income consumer and a millennial female shopper

* Consumer overall is back to work, probably feeling a little more confident and spending a little more on non-consumables Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐