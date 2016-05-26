BRIEF-Dollar General on conf call - "Consumer overall is back to work, probably feeling a little more confident and spending a little more"

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Dollar General Corp
* On conf call - zero-based budgeting strategy helped in Q1
* On conf call - new segments shopping with us include an older male middle income consumer and a millennial female shopper
* Consumer overall is back to work, probably feeling a little more confident and spending a little more on non-consumables Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp