公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 00:22 BJT

BRIEF-TJX Companies CEO reports open market sale of shares

May 26 TJX Companies Inc

* TJX companies inc ceo ernie herrman reports open market sale of 24,776 shares of co at prices ranging from $75.40 to $75.41 - Sec filing Source (bit.ly/1WWUTQV) Further company coverage:

