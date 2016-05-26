版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says 108 new orders for the week through May 24

May 26 Boeing

* Boeing Co says 108 new orders for the week through May 24, 2016

* Boeing Co says 108 new orders consist of orders from Norwegian for eight 737, Vietjet Air for 100 737s for the week through May 24, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:

