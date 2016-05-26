BRIEF-True Corp, IBM say will establish a new R&D Center for digital technology in Bangkok - Nikkei

May 26 (Reuters) -

* True Corp and IBM announced Thursday they will establish a new R&D Center for digital technology, the True IBM Innovation Studio In Bangkok - Nikkei

* True Corp CEO Suphachai Chearavanont did not disclose the investment amount - Nikkei

* True Corporation CEO Suphachai insisted that the Innovation Studio is not exclusively for the two companies - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/1XV8IOx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)