公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Depomed issues statement in response to Starboard's press release

May 26 Depomed Inc

* Depomed issues statement in response to Starboard's press release

* Says Depomed's board will consider Starboard's new requests in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

