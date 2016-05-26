版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-CBS sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share

May 26 CBS Corp

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

