版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 01:51 BJT

BRIEF-Coro Mining says rescheduled date of special and annual general meeting

May 26 Coro Mining Corp

* Says rescheduled date of special and annual general meeting of shareholders from June 15, 2016 to June 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐