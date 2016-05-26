版本:
BRIEF-PPL Corp unit enters into £100 million ten year term loan agreement

May 26 PPL Corp

* On May 24, 2016 unit of co entered into £100 million ten year term loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

