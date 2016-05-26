版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 03:25 BJT

BRIEF-Starbucks CEO sees growth in India will parallel that of China - CNBC

May 26 (Reuters) -

* Starbucks CEO sees growth in India will parallel that of China - CNBC

Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐