2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-21Vianet Group says quarterly revenue rises to about $133.7 mln

May 27 21vianet Group Inc

* Qtrly net revenues increased to RMB 862.3 million ($133.7 million) from RMB 860.1 million in comparative period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

