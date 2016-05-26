BRIEF-Fannie Mae says gross mortgage portfolio down 15.4 pct in April

May 27 Fannie Mae

* Fannie Mae says book of business decreased at a compound annualized rate of 0.5 percent in April

* Gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 15.4 percent in April

* Says conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased four basis points to 1.40 percent in April

* Fannie Mae completed 7,097 loan modifications in April

* Fannie Mae says multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.05 percent in April