公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Southern says report quantifying potential losses due to coal asset stranding not approved at AGM

May 26 Southern Co

* Southern Co says proposal on report quantifying potential financial losses to co associated with stranding of coal assets was not approved at AGM

* Southern Co says stockholder proposal on a report on strategy for international energy agency 2°c scenario was not approved at AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

