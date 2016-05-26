版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Cowen Group says estimated AUM was about $13.6 bln as of May 1

May 26 Cowen Group Inc

* As of May 1, estimated unaudited amount of AUM was approximately $13.6 billion, which reflects net decrease of about $0.09 billion since April 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

