2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-Glenhill Capital Advisors 10.4 pct passive stake in Terravia Holdings

May 26 Terravia Holdings Inc

* Glenhill Capital Advisors, Llc reports 10.4 pct passive stake in Terravia Holdings as of may 16, 2016 - sec filingSource text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

