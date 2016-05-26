版本:
BRIEF-Bojangles plans to use of 100 pct cage-free eggs by 2025

May 26 Bojangles Inc

* Bojangles to transition to cage-free eggs for its all day, every day breakfast menu by 2025

* Plans to transition to use of 100 percent cage-free eggs by 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

