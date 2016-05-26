BRIEF-Eastman Kodak amends credit agreement to extend maturity

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Eastman Kodak Co
* Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of May 26, 2016
* Entered amended credit agreement to decrease aggregate amount of commitments from $200 million to $150 million
* Entered into amended credit agreement in order to extend maturity date to 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp