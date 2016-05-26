版本:
2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Air Industries Group says it has sold $6.3 million in equity financing - SEC Filing

May 26 Air Industries Group

* Says it has sold $6.3 million in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $7 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1XVuP7w Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

