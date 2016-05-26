版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-XG Technology files for offering of up to 8 million shares

May 27 Xg Technology Inc

* Files for offering of up to 8 million shares of common stock , $0.00001 par value per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

