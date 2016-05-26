版本:
BRIEF-Omnicom shareholders reject proposal for independent chairman

May 27 Omnicom Group Inc

* Says co's shareholders rejected a shareholder proposal requiring an independent board chairman at AGM on May 24, 2016

* Says co's shareholders rejected a shareholder proposal requiring annual disclosure of EEO-1 data at AGM on May 24, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

