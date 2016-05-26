版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Xerox says expects Ursula Burns to retire as chairman as of 2017 annual meeting

May 26 Xerox Corp

* Anticipated that Ursula Burns will retire as chairman as of 2017 annual shareholders' meeting - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

