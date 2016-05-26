版本:
BRIEF-Lightyear Fund II says owns 4.5 pct stake in Yadkin Financial

May 26 Yadkin Financial Corp

* Lightyear Fund II, L.P. says owns 4.5 pct stake in Yadkin Financial as of May 26 - SEC filing

* s of may 26 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

