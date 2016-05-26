版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Green Dot says board approved severance arrangement with CFO Mark Shifke

May 26 Green Dot Corp

* Board approved a severance arrangement with company's chief financial officer, Mark L. Shifke

* Severance arrangement provides for full acceleration of vesting with respect to certain unvested time-based restricted stock unit awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

