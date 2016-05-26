版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-Landcadia Holdings shares open at $10 in debut

May 26 (Reuters) -

* Landcadia Holdings Inc shares open at $10 in debut, flat from the IPO price of $10 Further company coverage:

