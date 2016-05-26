版本:
BRIEF-Intel to acquire Itseez Inc

May 26 (Reuters) -

* Intel acquires Computer Vision for IoT, automotive; signs agreement to acquire Itseez Inc, an expert in Computer Vision algorithms

* Intel says Itseez will become "a key ingredient" for its Internet of Things Group (IoTG) roadmap Source text: (intel.ly/1sRGxEE) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

