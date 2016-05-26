版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 01:35 BJT

BRIEF-TSMC expects to beat Intel in server chip technology in 2017 - Nikkei

May 26 Nikkei:

* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co will be first to produce 7-nanometer chips, according to co's senior executive - Nikkei

* Chief Executive Mark Liu, said TSMC will make 7-nanometer chips in small quantities from early 2017, & go into mass production in Q1 2018 - Nikkei

* TSMC expects to be ahead of Intel throughout, the first time TSMC acknowledges its leadership in advanced chip technology - Nikkei

* Intel said in earlier mail to Nikkei it expects to launch 1st 10-nanometer chip in second half 2017, but doesn't have schedule for 7-nanometer chips - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XVg44F) Further company coverage:

