2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-Costar Group announces partnership with U.S. Dept of Energy

May 26 Costar Group Inc :

* Partnership with U.S. Department Of Energy to "advance and promote commercial and industrial buildings' energy usage information" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

