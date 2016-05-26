版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Rowan says 7 senior executive officers requested reduction of 10 pct of base salary

May 26 Rowan Companies Plc

* Each of seven senior executive officers of rowan companies has requested a voluntary reduction of 10% of base salary effective july 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

