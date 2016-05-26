版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum says restructuring support agreement terminated

May 27 Goodrich Petroleum Corp

* Restructuring support agreement was terminated automatically as assumption order approving RSA was not entered by bankruptcy court

* RSA was not entered by bankruptcy court within thirty-five days of petition date

* Intends to continue negotiations with debt holders to reach agreement on terms of restructuring its outstanding indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐