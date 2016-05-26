版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Vantiv Inc files for potential stock shelf, size undisclosed - SEC Filing

May 26 (Reuters) -

* Vantiv Inc files for potential stock shelf, size undisclosed - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1U9DKMO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

