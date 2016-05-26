版本:
BRIEF-Owens-Illinois names two new board members, chairman

May 26 Owens-illinois Inc

* Announces two new board members and new independent chairman

* Election of Andres A. Lopez And Joseph J. Deangelo to its board of directors

* Says appointment of Carol A. Williams as chairman of board, effective immediately. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

