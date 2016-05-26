版本:
BRIEF-NL Industries says Robert Graham elected chairman of board

May 27 Nl Industries

* Effective May 19, board increased size of board from 6 to 7;elected John Harper to fill newly created vacancy, to serve as director

* Effective May 26, 2016, Steven L. Watson resigned as a director and chairman of the board

* Board of directors elected Robert D. Graham as chairman of the board - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

