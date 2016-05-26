BRIEF-H Partners says sold 1.2 mln shares of Six Flags Entertainment

May 26 H Partners Management Llc

* H Partners Management LLC reports 15.24 pct stake in six flags entertainment corp as of May 24, 2016 -SEC filing

* H Partners Management Llc says sold 1.2 mln shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp between October 27, 2015 and May 26, 2016 - Sec filing

* H Partners Management Llc says intend to sell an additional 2.2 million shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp to reduce concentration

* H Partners Management Llc says following transactions, it currently intends to hold remaining stake of 12 million shares of six flags Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)