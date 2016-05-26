版本:
BRIEF-Vanguard Natural says borrowing base cut by 26 pct

May 26 Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Vanguard natural resources announces amendment to credit facility and results of borrowing base redetermination

* Revised borrowing base of $1.325 billion, a decrease of 26% from previous level of $1.8 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

