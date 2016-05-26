版本:
2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-S&P assigns General Motors's $14.5 billion revolving credit facilities 'BBB-' issue-level ratings

May 26 S&P

* General Motors Inc.'s $14.5 billion revolving credit facilities assigned 'BBB-' issue-level ratings

* Following creation of new facilities, believe that GM's automotive liquidity will remain strong and in line with most of its automotive peers Source text (bit.ly/1Z47bEa)

