BRIEF-J.P Morgan's CIO Mark Ashton-Rigby moving to Barclays PLC- WSJ

May 26 (Reuters) -

* J.P Morgan's chief information officer for corporate and investment banking is moving to Barclays PLC- WSJ, citing spokeswoman

Source (on.wsj.com/1TZfKMo)

Further company coverage: [JPM.N,BARC.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

