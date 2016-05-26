版本:
BRIEF-Facebook CIO Tim Campos is leaving Co at the end of the year to start a new company, Facebook is searching for a new CIO - WSJ

May 26 Facebook Inc

* Facebook CIO Tim Campos is leaving Co at the end of the year to start a new company, Facebook is searching for a new CIO - WSJ

Source text - (on.wsj.com/1WXSuFs)

Further company coverage: )

