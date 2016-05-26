版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey appointed as interim principal financial officer

May 26 Insignia Systems Inc

* Audit committee appointed Mark Cherrey to serve in positions of interim principal accounting officer and interim principal financial officer

* Will evaluate over next several months skill set needed for next chief financial officer and then conduct a search for CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

