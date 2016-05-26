版本:
BRIEF-DXI Energy to expand Woodrush Oil production

May 26 Dxi Energy Inc

* DXI to expand Woodrush Oil production

* To expand production and improve operational efficiencies at its core Woodrush project in NEBC

* Plans to raise up to C$3 million via non-brokered equity raise at C$0.12 per share through issuance of up to 25 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

