2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-LendingClub in talks with Citi on buying or providing financing for future loans- WSJ

May 26 (Reuters) -

* LendingClub in talks with Citigroup about buying or providing financing for future loans made by the online platform- WSJ, citing sources Source text : (on.wsj.com/1TZqv1r) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

