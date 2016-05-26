版本:
BRIEF-Cemex says sold operations in Bangladesh, Thailand to Siam City Cement Public Co

May 26 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Closed sale of its operations in bangladesh and thailand to siam city cement public company limited for approximately U.S.$53 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

