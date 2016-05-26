版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Baa3 to GM's $14.5 bln credit facility

May 26 Moody's on GM

* Moody's assigns Baa3 to GM's $14.5 billion credit facility; outlook is positive

* Moody's - Ratings supported by the co's increasingly competitive operations in North America, strong position in the still-growing Chinese market

Source text for Eikon: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐