BRIEF-Moody's assigns Baa3 to GM's $14.5 bln credit facility

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Moody's on GM
* Moody's assigns Baa3 to GM's $14.5 billion credit facility; outlook is positive
* Moody's - Ratings supported by the co's increasingly competitive operations in North America, strong position in the still-growing Chinese market
Source text for Eikon: )
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp