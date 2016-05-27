BRIEF-Facebook says expanding Audience Network to show better ads

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
May 27 Facebook:
* Facebook says expanding audience network so publishers and developers can show better ads to "everyone" - blog
* "starting today, you can opt out of seeing ads on apps and websites not offered by facebook based on your ad preferences" - blog
* Expanding audience network for better ads , including those who don't use or aren't connected to facebook - blog Source text - bit.ly/1WZ5hHN
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia