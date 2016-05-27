BRIEF-Facebook says expanding Audience Network to show better ads

May 27 Facebook:

* Facebook says expanding audience network so publishers and developers can show better ads to "everyone" - blog

* "starting today, you can opt out of seeing ads on apps and websites not offered by facebook based on your ad preferences" - blog

* Expanding audience network for better ads , including those who don't use or aren't connected to facebook - blog Source text - bit.ly/1WZ5hHN

