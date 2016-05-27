BRIEF-Active Biotech AB says no dividend would be paid

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
May 27 Active Biotech Ab :
* Annual general meeting of active biotech ab
* In accordance with board of directors' proposal, it was resolved that no dividend would be paid
* Board members and managing director were discharged from liability with respect to their management of company for 2015
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia