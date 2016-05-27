版本:
2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-Active Biotech AB says no dividend would be paid

May 27 Active Biotech Ab :

* Annual general meeting of active biotech ab

* In accordance with board of directors' proposal, it was resolved that no dividend would be paid

* Board members and managing director were discharged from liability with respect to their management of company for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

