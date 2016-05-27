版本:
BRIEF-Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg

May 27 (Reuters) -

* Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg citing sources

* Freeport Americas stake which may comprise about 20 pct of Freeport's assets in the Americas, could fetch about $2 billion - Bloomberg citing sources

* Freeport is in discussions with at least one another investor group for Americas stake - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/1Z5fxeW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

