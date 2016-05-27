BRIEF-Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg citing sources
* Freeport Americas stake which may comprise about 20 pct of Freeport's assets in the Americas, could fetch about $2 billion - Bloomberg citing sources
* Freeport is in discussions with at least one another investor group for Americas stake - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/1Z5fxeW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia