公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Elior Group says another acquisition in U.S. probable in coming months - conference call

May 27 Elior Group :

* Says there will probably be another acquisition in U.S. in the coming months - conference call

* Says estimates growth of 4 or 5 percent for Preferred Meals in coming year - conference call

* Says oil refinery strikes have had a little impact on some sites but it is "not a big deal" - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

