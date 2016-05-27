BRIEF-Elior Group says another acquisition in U.S. probable in coming months - conference call

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
May 27 Elior Group :
* Says there will probably be another acquisition in U.S. in the coming months - conference call
* Says estimates growth of 4 or 5 percent for Preferred Meals in coming year - conference call
* Says oil refinery strikes have had a little impact on some sites but it is "not a big deal" - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia