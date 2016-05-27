BRIEF-FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling estimated 99 minivans in the U.S.

May 27 FCA US LLC:

* Voluntarily recalling an estimated 99 minivans in the u.s. To tighten fasteners that join their third-row seatback and cushion frames

* A supplier advised fca us that a tool had been inadvertently set to deliver slightly less fastening torque than the specified amount

* Unaware of any related injuries, accidents, customer complaints or warranty claims; nor is the company aware of any component failures

* Affected are certain model-year 2016 dodge grand caravan and chrysler town & country minivans;additional 4 minivans subject to recall in canada Source text - bit.ly/1XBsWfZ

