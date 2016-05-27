BRIEF-Manchester United appoints José Mourinho manager

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Manchester United Plc
* José Mourinho will take over as manager of Manchester United from 2016/17 season
* José Mourinho signed a three year contract with an option to stay at club until at least 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments